Seattle is bustling this weekend: Here’s your guide

SEATTLE — It’s going to be a busy weekend in the region, so let’s not waste time and dive right in.

Emerald City Comic Con

Emerald City Comic Con is underway and runs through the weekend. Panels, workshops, big time guests like William Shatner, Hayden Christensen, and so many more will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans as the celebration of pop culture takes over downtown Seattle. Tickets are still available. I also shared my tips on how to have a perfect day at Emerald City Comic Con, which you can check out here.

CID Lunar New Year Celebration

The Chinatown-International District (CID) will be hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday. Hing Hay Park will be the main stage of the event. There will be a food walk featuring more than 40 restaurants and businesses from around the CID, plus live performances like Lion Dances and martial arts demonstrations, and plenty of vendors to shop from. This event is free to attend.

Northwest Record Show

The Seattle Center Armory will once again be the home of the Northwest Record Show. More than 50 tables of records, CDS, collectibles, and more will be available for sale on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $3 will get you in the door, but get a dollar off your ticket when you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Northwest Harvest. For those looking to get into the event early, there are advanced tickets that will get you in at 8 a.m.

Festival of Color

Sunday in Redmond, it is time to celebrate Holi at the Festival of Color. Every half hour, there will be color throwing. In addition to that, there will be color contests, raffles, flash mobs, plus food, dancing, and even more colors. The Festival of Color will be at Redmond City Hall and is free to attend, but you need to register ahead of time on the event’s website.

Kent Kids Arts Day

If you have a youngster who is a bit of an artist or are thinking of trying something new with the family, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kent Commons in Kent is the Kent Kids Arts Day. For $10, kids from preschool through fourth grade can check out 12 different hands-on art projects, led by professional artists. There will also be live music and food vendors. Adults and kids ages 2 and under are free.

Lacey Cultural Celebration

The City of Lacey will be putting on the Lacey Cultural Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Martin’s University. There will be music and dance performances from local and regional groups, food from around the world, and craft vendors! There will also be crafts for the kids, and they can “travel the world” with a passport that, once it is filled up, can win a prize. The event is free to attend.

International Women’s Day events

Sunday is International Women’s Day, and there are a few events going on this weekend in honor of the day. Saturday, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, you will find the Edmonds International Women’s Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also at Noon on Saturday at the W Seattle is See Her Be Her, which is described as an all-day event celebrating women in electronic music. Sunday is Seattle’s Women’s March at 11 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park.

Finally, Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Kraken take on the Ottawa Senators with puck drop at 7 p.m.

What are you getting into this weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com

