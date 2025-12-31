Seattle is among the top five best U.S. cities to ring in the New Year

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A WalletHub study ranked Seattle as one of the top five best U.S. cities for ringing in the New Year.

In the study, WalletHub compared 100 cities based on several factors such as fireworks, food, nightlife, affordability, and safety.

No. 1 on the list?

“You would assume that New York City would be the gold standard. That’s the one that’s on TV with the ball drop in Times Square, and all of that,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst.

But the Big Apple did not rank number one. Orlando, Florida took the top spot. WalletHub noted Orlando is home to Disney World, boasts plenty of nightlife opportunities, and has the fourth-most party supply stores among the cities that were compared.

Las Vegas was “second” given its vibrant nightlife and entertainment, and numerous restaurants. New York was third.

Edging out Los Angeles for the fourth spot was Seattle. Lupo said Seattle would have likely ranked even higher if celebrating in the Emerald City wasn’t so expensive.

Seattle ranked 89th for costs, and “Seattle is dead last – 100th – in grooming costs. Now these are the beauty salon and haircut prices.”

Splurging for a shave and a haircut aside, Seattle ranked sixth for food and entertainment, and 30th in safety and accessibility.

Seattle won points for its fireworks show, which lights up the Space Needle for a generous amount of time (18 minutes, last year).

