Seattle hosts four-day health clinic offering free dental, vision, and medical care

Seattle and King County’s free healthcare clinic is back for its 11th year!

Starting Thursday, April 23, and running through Sunday, April 26, anyone who comes down to the Seattle Center can receive free dental, vision, and medical care.

Led by the Seattle Center and the Seattle Center Foundation, licensed healthcare professionals and general support volunteers will donate their time and expertise to help those who struggle to access or afford healthcare.

The clinic is the largest community-driven free health clinic of its kind in the United States. This year, they aim to help more than 3,000 people in need over the four days. Since the clinic started in 2014, the county has helped over 33,000 patients.

Patients do not need any form of documentation or proof of income, insurance, or immigration status to receive care.

The clinic will run all day for the next four days at the Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion.

Interested patients and volunteers can find more information at: seattlecenter.com/events/event-calendar/seattle-king-county-clinic-2026

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