Seattle to host 2028 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle has been selected to host the 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball 1st & 2nd Rounds, according to an announcement from Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Sports Commission, Visit Seattle, and the University of Washington.

This marks the second consecutive bid cycle where Seattle and Climate Pledge Arena have secured NCAA® championship events, following the success of previous tournaments hosted at the venue.

The 2025 Division I Men’s Basketball 1st & 2nd Rounds are also set to take place at Climate Pledge Arena this coming March, with tickets for the event going on sale October 14.

The arena first hosted an NCAA® championship event in 2023 with the Division I Women’s Basketball Super Regional.

Steve Mattson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Climate Pledge Arena, expressed excitement about being awarded another championship event.

He emphasized Seattle’s appeal as a sports destination, saying, “Our Seattle Center location is ideal for all sports fans from around the country to come to support their teams and take in all Seattle has to offer.”

The Seattle Sports Commission, Visit Seattle, and the University of Washington are working together as part of the local organizing committee for these NCAA® events.

Seattle Sports Commission President Beth Knox noted that being selected again validates Seattle’s reputation as a top-tier sports market.

In addition to the basketball tournament, UW Athletics Director Pat Chun announced that Seattle will also host the 2028 Women’s Golf Regional at Seattle Golf Club.

