Seattle getting new safe RV parking lot with one catch

SEATTLE — Seattle is getting a new safe parking lot for RV parking.

It’s expected to open next month and will be along 15th Avenue Northwest in the Interbay neighborhood.

The site is expected to hold 26 RVs and will have 9 tiny homes.

Though, living there comes with a big requirement. The Seattle Times reported that everyone who lives there must be willing to give up their vehicle and eventually move into permanent housing.

While in the lot, every car will also be inspected to make sure it’s OK to live in.





