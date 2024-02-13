Seattle flight attendants to join global picket as unions fight for better pay

SEATTLE — Tuesday is expected to be one of the largest joint picketing events ever for the airline industry, as flight attendants from multiple companies fight for better pay.

Seattle is one of 30 cities across the United States and the United Kingdom where employees will picket. That will include workers from Alaska, United, Frontier, American, Southwest and more.

The Association of Flight Attendants says 100,000 employees with these companies are going through negotiations.

Alaska Airlines put out a statement ahead of time saying they do not expect picketing to disrupt flights, and that they “remain optimistic in the negotiations process.”

“With six recently closed labor deals at the company and a tentative agreement reached in January for a new contract for our technicians, we’re hopeful to do the same for our flight attendants as soon as possible,” they added.

Tuesday will also mark the close of strike voting for Alaska flight attendants, which opened on Jan. 8.

















©2024 Cox Media Group