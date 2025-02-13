Seattle Fire: Roof collapses, downed power line complicates efforts to save house

SEATTLE — Around 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Seattle Fire answered calls of a fire near the intersection of South Walker Street and 25th Avenue South in Seattle.

When crews arrived they found a single-family residence engulfed in flames and smoke.

Seattle Fire moved into a defensive position to fight the fire since they were not sure if the home was stable enough to enter.

According to SFD, the roof partially collapsed as crews were putting water on the fire.

At some point, an electrical line fell to the ground, forcing firefighters to move their fight to the right side of the house.

The area around the down power line was closed off and Puget Sound Energy was notified.

By 5:15 p.m., crews got control of the fire and reduced their response.

Seattle Fire has not yet indicated the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside the house. The incident is currently under investigation.

