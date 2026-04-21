Seattle Fire crews stop gas leak in Columbia City

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews responded to a natural gas leak in Columbia City and evacuated nearby buildings on Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in at 2:30 pm near Martin Luther King Jr Way S and S Hudson St at a building under construction.
SFD says the natural gas leak is now secured and no injuries were reported.
5000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way S: Crews on scene confirm an exterior natural gas leak near a building under construction. They are evacuating impacted buildings as a safety precaution.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 21, 2026
Sound Transit says the 1 Line trains are disrupted from Columbia City to Othello stations until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
©2026 Cox Media Group