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Seattle Fire crews stop gas leak in Columbia City

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle fire responding to gas leak in Columbia City, evacuations underway Photo courtesy SDOT (Photo courtesy SDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews responded to a natural gas leak in Columbia City and evacuated nearby buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:30 pm near Martin Luther King Jr Way S and S Hudson St at a building under construction.

SFD says the natural gas leak is now secured and no injuries were reported.

Sound Transit says the 1 Line trains are disrupted from Columbia City to Othello stations until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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