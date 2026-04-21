77-year-old man injured in ‘unprovoked ’ attack in Downtown Seattle

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 77-year-old man was injured in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Seattle Sunday.

SPD says just before 10 pm, officers responded to 3rd Ave and Pine Street.

Officers found the person bleeding from a head injury with a possible broken arm. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Officers say a security guard told them one of the suspects was still in the area.

They located and arrested a 29-year-old.

SPD says the Real Time Crime Center captured the attack, which they say was random. They say it shows two suspects hitting the victim and knocking him to the ground, walking off, and leaving him on the pavement.

Police booked the suspect into the King County Jail for felony assault.

The other unidentified suspect has not been identified.

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