Seattle Fire Department says overnight apartment fire intentionally set

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Fire Department truck File photo. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department responded to a fire in the fourth-floor unit of an apartment in the Bitter Lake neighborhood of Seattle around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The apartment was in the 14100 block of Aurora Avenue North, and residents on the fourth floor reportedly had to shelter in place due to smoke in the hallways.

SFD put water on the fire and extinguished the fire within twenty minutes of first responding.

According to SFD, investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and shared their findings with Seattle police.

No injuries were reported, and while several units were displaced, building management is working to accommodate the impacted residents.





