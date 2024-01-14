Seattle experiences coldest temps in 33 years as freeze lingers overhead

Seattle broke old records today as some parts of the city reached their coldest temperatures in 33 years.

Saturday morning remained at a steady 16 degrees until 9 a.m. when it increased to 21 degrees around lunch.

The skies remain mostly clear this evening with the wind slowing down to 5 miles per hour, according to Weather.gov

Ice remains on roadways as law enforcement agencies remind people to slow down and take their time on the road.

Frigid temperatures all corners of the region, not only Seattle.

On Friday, wind chills were astounding in Whatcom County, likely the coldest the region has seen in decades. Bellingham had a low wind chill at 8 a.m. of minus-22 degrees with an air temperature of 3 degrees as winds gusted to 38 miles an hour.

The Mount Baker Ski Area was closed on Saturday because of the extreme temperatures. However, the slopes will be open on Sunday.

Tonight the temperature is expected to drop down to 19 degrees until tomorrow’s expected high of 31. No more snow is currently in the forecast until Tuesday with a 80 percent to 40 percent chance.

To prevent the freezing temperatures from harming your home, check out KIRO 7′s previous coverage on how to stop your pipes from freezing.









