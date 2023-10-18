Seattle daycare owners call for city action after drive by shooting

SEATTLE — Chilling new video shows us the moments a drive-by shooting happened outside a Seattle daycare and sent a man to Harborview Medical Center. In the video, a car is shown driving by A 4 Apple Learning Center on Monday afternoon, and someone opens fire at someone walking by the daycare. One of the bullets hit the window when children and staff were inside.

But what has a lot of people on edge is a video of children walking under crime scene tape to escape.

This shooting has the daycare, parents, and the community very concerned about their safety.

“I had 24 children sitting in front of me. And they knew exactly what to do because this is something that we practice because of the area that we are in,” Appollonia Washington, co-owner of the daycare said.

“And then this is what we have to deal with. And it hurts,” Deborah Coleman, co-owner of the daycare, said.

But the Central District has dealt with the issue of gun violence for years; that’s why the owners of the daycare are wondering what’s being done to protect them.

“Can we get patrol? Can we get officers walking by? You know this….It freaks me out,” Washington said.

So, KIRO 7 took their concerns to Mayor Bruce Harrell who told us he spoke with the owners of the daycare Tuesday morning.

“Well the Apple Learning Center is precisely the investment we need to protect and the people we are trying to protect there are changing lives and nurturing our children,” Mayor Harrell said.

Both Mayor Harrell and Seattle Police said they will have an emphasis patrol in the area with officers and community service officers, but we asked Mayor Harrell given the staffing crisis the department faces, can it be done?

“That area has become unsafe by a few people and we are going to make sure we are going to do everything possible making sure we are pushing the resources,” Mayor Harrell said.

And while the mayor assures change is coming, this neighborhood hopes he and the city stay true to their word.

“So that my families and my staff and we can feel ok walking these streets every day,” Washington said.

Washington said the daycare will reopen its doors Thursday. Seattle Police are still looking for the shooter at this hour.

