SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after someone was shot in the Central District Monday afternoon.

According to SPD, the incident took place in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South. One victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

KIRO 7 crews at the scene can confirm that several windows of a nearby daycare were damaged in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

