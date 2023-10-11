Seattle CrimeStoppers shares best practices to keep yourself and loved ones safe amid protests

Seattle CrimeStoppers is urging people to stay safe during protests after recent rallies in Washington broke out following a new war in the Middle East.

More than 1,500 people – on both sides - have been found dead, including 14 Americans, as of Tuesday late afternoon.

On Tuesday President Joe Biden reiterated support for Israel and condemned the Hamas militant group’s attacks as an “act of sheer evil.”

Meanwhile, back in Washington, a couple of protests took place in Bellevue and Kirkland. Protestors on both sides – pro-Israel and pro-Palestine – physically clashed in Kirkland last Sunday.

Videos captured moments of the skirmishes. One cell phone video showed an officer jumping in and shooting what appeared to be pepper balls.

Protests and demonstrations also took place across the country.

On Tuesday Law enforcement told us they are monitoring for possible protests that may happen this week.

“These are very emotion-packed. Two very opposite sides. A lot of these are immigrants from those countries that have families still back in these countries so you can imagine the flare that goes with demonstrations like this,” said Director of CrimeStoppers of Puget Sound, Jim Fuda.

We spoke with Fuda, who was with the King County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years.

He has a number of years of experience working with protests and demonstrations, he shared, including those that broke out in Seattle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Always know that these things can turn in a heartbeat,” he said. “When two sides are arguing, it heats up very fast. Emotions get into it. That’s where the propensity for violence starts to come in.”

If you plan on taking part in a protest peacefully, Fuda said he encourages people to do their research on the organization(s) that will be involved in the protest or demonstration before it happens.

“Have they caused any damage or bodily harm to people before or in other cities?” he said.

He also stressed that people should be on the lookout for anyone who may be aggressive, and to be mindful of the space around you. He also said people should constantly look for a possible escape route as demonstrations are often changing every second.

“But if it starts to escalate, protect yourself. Get away from there. We use that term, ‘There’s no harm in a false alarm.’ If you feel in your gut that it’s not the right place to be, then leave,” said Fuda. “Pay attention to protect you and your loved ones to get out of that situation, if you have to.”

Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group