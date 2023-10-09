Protesters clash in Kirkland over Hamas attacks

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Two groups of protesters clashed in Kirkland over the growing conflict following the recent Hamas attack.

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protestors are gathered outside of a Bartell Drugs and the event has turned violent.

“A few of the protestors on the Israeli side came up and spit on us. They ran into the middle of the crowd and started throwing punches... I got punched,” said a protester.

Police are now at the scene of the skirmish. Some streets have been closed off.

This is an ongoing story. We will provide updates once more information becomes available.

















