Seattle creates E-bike program in an effort to cut delivery emissions

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle has launched a commercial e-cargo bike program for businesses looking for a cleaner way to make deliveries.

The program will allow businesses to apply for permits to use e-cargo bikes for deliveries and incorporate them into their existing operations.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will manage the program.

The Seattle City Council legalized commercial e-cargo bikes as a vehicle type in September 2025, allowing the bikes to be parked near the curb.

The program also aligns with the city’s Climate Change Response Framework, which aims to reduce carbon emissions.

You can find more information about the Commercial E-Cargo bike permits here.

