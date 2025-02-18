Seattle City Council talks security as another shooting highlights the dangers of public transit

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the Transportation Committee for the Seattle City Council will be meeting to discuss two major topics around public transportation.

Chaired by Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1), the committee will hear about work to increase security for its regional transit and how the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plans to complete projects funded in 2024.

The recent murder of King County Metro bus driver, Shawn Yim and the recent shooting of two people on a bus in Tukwila on Monday, only reinforces the importance of safety in public transit.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. in city hall.

