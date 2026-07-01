Seattle City Council gives city more power to close streets for safety reasons

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday afternoon to grant the city more power to close streets for public safety. This measure comes in response to escalating gun violence, particularly along Aurora Avenue.

Previously, residents had installed their own barriers, which the city removed days later, leading to renewed violence within 36 hours.

This new ordinance gives the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) director the authority to allow for closures if the Seattle Police Department believes it will make a difference.

“If we can close it down for BBQ’s, I think we can close it down for gunfire and bullets flying,” City Council member Debora Juarez, who represents District 5, shared.

Juarez acknowledged residents’ concerns regarding the area.

“It’s become more violent and more predatory,” Juarez said. She also expressed regret about past actions.

“I just wanted these folks to know that we heard them and I wish that the turnaround time could’ve been better.”

Current barriers on several streets will remain in place until SDOT develops a permanent solution.

Keith Carpenter, who lives along Aurora Avenue, thanked officials for past barrier efforts.

“There’s been a lot of years of this and thank you for curbing some of it with the barriers and what not,” Carpenter said.

Some council members recognize the ordinance is not a complete solution to persistent issues like gun violence and sex trafficking. Bob Kettle, City Council public safety chair, noted the persistent nature of the problem.

“Because this is an ongoing issue. You know, this is not just a summertime issue. It spikes, so there is the greater need, but it’s not like everything just goes away in the fall,” Kettle said.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately. City officials plan to keep current barriers on several streets in place while SDOT works toward a permanent closure strategy.

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