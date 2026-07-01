WA Cares program to begin paying long-term care benefits

Washington will begin paying benefits on Wednesday from its publicly funded long-term care program, known as “WA Cares.”

The program offers workers up to $36,500 in lifetime support for in-home caregivers, medical equipment, home modifications, meal delivery, and other services.

Gov. Bob Ferguson celebrated the launch at the Tukwila home of 87-year-old Evelyn Wade, who relies on her niece for daily care.

“Most of us will need long-term care at some point in our lives,” Ferguson said. “I’m proud Washington is the first state in the country to offer a program like WA Cares.”

Supporters say the benefit fills a gap left by Medicare, private insurance

The program is funded by a mandatory payroll tax of 0.58% on employee wages collected since July 2023. An independent actuarial analysis estimates 25,000 to 35,000 Washingtonians will be eligible in the program’s first year. Close to 500,000 residents are expected to need long-term care services within the next decade, according to the Department of Social and Health Services.

To qualify, workers must have contributed to the fund for at least three of the past six years and need assistance with three or more daily living activities such as bathing, eating, or mobility.

Supporters said the program fills a gap left by Medicare, which doesn’t cover long-term custodial care, and private insurance, which fewer than 15% of Americans older than 65 can afford. Justin Gill, an urgent care nurse practitioner and president of the Washington State Nurses Association, said the benefit could help reduce unnecessary hospital visits.

“I see patients every shift who don’t belong in an emergency department, yet they cycle in and out of the ER because they’re unable to get the ongoing support that they need at home,” Gill said.

Program has drawn pushback over its size, mandatory payroll tax

But critics said the benefit is too modest to meaningfully address long-term care costs. House Republicans have argued the program “may give someone a false sense of security about future long-term care needs.” Others have criticized the lack of an opt-out for most workers, who must pay into the fund regardless of whether they prefer private coverage.

Advocates countered that the program is designed to cover home-based care, not nursing facilities.

“That $36,000 gives us a point where we can take a breath and figure out what we need to do next,” said Christina Keys, who became a caregiver after her mother suffered a stroke.

The benefit amount will be adjusted annually for inflation. By 2033, the benefit is projected to reach approximately $43,400.

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