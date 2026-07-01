Prosecutors: Bellevue ‘OnlyFans House’ trafficker told loved ones to hide his earnings from jail

A judge denied a motion to lower the $5 million bail for accused human trafficker Nikita Tyukalo to $100,000.

In a hearing Tuesday morning, one of Tyukalo’s alleged victims spoke publicly for the first time.

Tyukalo faces multiple charges for allegedly running a trafficking ring out of a series of ritzy Eastside rental properties. Young women were reportedly held at the properties against their will and forced to make online sex content under threat of physical violence.

Tyukalo’s attorney said he is out of money and unable to post bail.

Prosecutors argued his alleged victims will never feel safe without him behind bars.

“I watched manipulation become normal,” one of the alleged victims said. “I watched violence become normal. I watched controlling women become normal.”

A courtroom audio recording obtained by KIRO 7 captured the proceedings. In it, an alleged victim identified only by her initials is heard taking the stand, recounting a life of violence and exploitation by Tyukalo’s side.

“I will never forget looking at someone I loved and hearing him tell me if I ever spoke about what I had been through and if I ever opened my mouth, he would kill me because I knew too much,” she said.

Tyukalo’s lawyers claimed his bail should be lowered because he has no criminal history, had all his assets seized and lost his remaining money to credit card fraud. They also played down the charges against him.

“The allegations are essentially wage theft,” Tyukalo’s attorney said.

Prosecutors argued his crimes were severe and disputed his claims about having no money.

They said in recorded jailhouse phone calls, Tyukalo instructed his loved ones in Russian to move hundreds of thousands of dollars out of his bank accounts.

“Mr. Tyukalo may believe that because he speaks Russian, that we don’t know what he is saying on his calls,” a prosecutor said.

A judge made his ruling after about 30 minutes of arguments and testimony.

“Bail, as well as all conditions, will remain as previously ordered,” he said.

A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said getting trafficking victims to speak out is difficult, but their testimony is critical in cases like this.

“It is, understandably, very traumatic and can be a big barrier for survivors to participate in that trial process because it involves reliving some of the worst moments of their lives,” Douglas Wagoner, a KCPAO spokesperson, said.

In court records, prosecutors stated Tyukalo has a history of witness tampering, citing incidents in 2025 in which he reportedly sent a man to the houses of people who reported his activities to police and requested restraining orders against the concerned parents of his alleged victims.

Tyukalo’s charges include money laundering, leading organized crime and human trafficking. He is due back in court July 21.

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