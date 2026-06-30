Murder charges filed in 2020 death of Bothell Police Officer, injury of partner

The King County Prosecutor’s Office (KCPAO) refiled charges Tuesday against Henry Eugene Washington relating to the 2020 death of Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop and injury to Bothell Police Officer Mustafa Kumcur.

The KCPAO says on July 14, 2020, Officer Shoop and Officer Kumcur tried to pull Washington over for driving a car without a license plate. They say Washington sped away, but eventually got out of his car, walked toward the police cruiser, and opened fire.

Officer Jonathan Shoop was killed, and Officer Kumcur was injured.

Washington pled not guilty to the charges in August 2020, after initially refusing to appear, and only agreed to do so after a judge ordered him to be forcibly removed from the King County Jail.

In November of 2023, Washington was found not competent to stand trial.

“The charges filed today follows multiple periods of competency restoration and civil commitment ordered by the court,” said the KCPAO in an email to KIRO 7.

The KCPAO outlined the timeline of events:

July 14, 2020: Original criminal incident occurs.

July 15, 2020: King County Prosecutors receive the original case for review.

July 17, 2020: King County Prosecutors file the original case

October 26, 2023: Charges were dismissed after 360 days of attempted competency restoration (which included King County Prosecutors asking for three restoration periods – efforts to make the defendant competent to stand trial – which is the maximum allowed by law).

February 1, 2024: Following dismissal, Mr. Washington was civilly committed to Western State Hospital.

May 3, 2024: The King County Prosecutor’s Office received a letter from Western State Hospital indicating their intent to discharge Mr. Washington to a less restrictive alternative setting in the near future.

May 23, 2024: Charges were refiled.

July of 2024: At the request of defense counsel, a competency evaluation was ordered.

December 2024: Mr. Washington was found not competent. The case was dismissed without prejudice and referred for civil commitment.

February 6, 2025: Mr. Washington was civilly committed to DSHS for a period of 180 days. That commitment was extended another 180 days, currently expiring in July 2026.

October 2025: Mr. Washington was transferred from Western State Hospital to DSHS Maple Lane facility.

April 26, 2026: DSHS requested approval to discharge Mr. Washington to a non-secure facility.

June 26, 2026: King County Prosecutors refile under King County cause.

Washington has been charged with Aggravated Murder in the First Degree (with a firearm enhancement), Attempted Murder in the First Degree (with a firearm enhancement), and Vehicular Assault.

Washington will be arraigned on July 6.

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