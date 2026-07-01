Extensive search underway for 22-year-old who never returned home from Port Angeles bar

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Port Angeles man, Gunnar Peterson, was reported missing after he failed to return home from a local bar on Sunday, and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has coordinated an extensive search effort spanning seven agencies.

Peterson was last seen at Bar N9ne between 12:30 and 1 a.m., and has yet to return home or contact his family. Peterson’s family advised that the behavior was highly unusual for him, CCSO announced.

Personal belongings found on Ediz Hook have narrowed the search

Through surveillance camera footage, investigators determined that Peterson was walking westbound on Front Street in Port Angeles at approximately 1:40 a.m. It is believed that he was later given a ride to Ediz Hook, where he was last seen by witnesses.

On Monday, Peterson’s family and friends had located various personal belongings on the south end of Ediz Hook. Since then, an extensive search has been underway involving seven different agencies.

CCSO noted that Tuesday’s continued search effort includes 22 search personnel and one Human Remains Detection K9 team, who are all actively searching through the Ediz Hook area.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who saw Peterson during the early morning hours on Sunday in the Ediz Hook area, gave someone a ride matching his description, or has any information regarding his whereabouts or movements to contact Clallam County Dispatch at (360) 417-2459.

“Even the smallest detail could be important to investigators,” CCSO stated. “Our thoughts are with Gunnar’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners, Search and Rescue volunteers, the United States Coast Guard, and the specialized K9 resources assisting in the ongoing search.”

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