Seattle City Council approves controversial drug and prostitution buffer zones

SEATTLE, Wash. — The City of Seattle has approved new legislation aimed at fighting the city’s drug crisis and prostitution.

In an 8-1 vote Tuesday, Seattle City Council voted in favor of the so-called ‘SODA’ zones, or Stay Out of Drug Areas.

The legislation will authorize courts to ban individuals who commit drug-related offenses from entering specific zones.

Two zones have been designated under the proposed ordinance:

SODA Zone 1 covers the area bordered by Stewart Street, University Street, 6th Avenue, and 1st Avenue.

SODA Zone 2 includes the area bordered by South Main Street, South Dearborn Street, Boren Avenue to Rainier Avenue South, and the westernmost edge of Interstate 5.

Bill Sponsor Bob Kettle says the focus is to break up the drug trade in these areas.

Seattle City Council also voted in favor of ‘SOAP’ zones, or Stay Out of Area of Prostitution, with a vote of 8 to 1.

This legislation will make selling or buying a sex act a misdemeanor within the city of Seattle and will make promoting loitering for the purposes of prostitution a gross misdemeanor.

The zone is on Aurora Avenue from North 85th Street to North 145th Street.

Councilmember Tammy Morales was the only person to vote against ‘SOAP’ and ‘SODA’ zones.

The bills head to Mayor Bruce Harrell for signature.

They would go into effect 30 days afterward.









