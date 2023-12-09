Seattle Children’s nurses hold vigil to address alleged workplace violence

SEATTLE — Nurses in the Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine Unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital are holding a candlelight vigil on Dec. 12 to address what they say is an increase in violence incidents within the hospital.

In late November, one nurse even referred to the unit as a “combat zone” following several violent incidents involving unwell patients.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Northwest corner of the Laurelhurst Playfield. Organizers say people will gather at the playfield before walking to the hospital.

“[We] want to bring attention to workplace violence on the Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine Unit and Seattle Children’s and the pediatric mental health crisis,” said a spokesperson.

