Seattle Children’s NICU celebrates Valentine’s Day with baby candy box shoot

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a cute and creative way.

Hospital staff styled the babies in cute displays for a Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

Each baby was styled like a Sweethearts candy box, with nurses and some parents helping pose the babies for the shoot.

The box had a heart in the center, showing each baby’s face, with a “Love ya” message on the front.

One of the NICU nurses, Karman Hayenga, came up with the design.

The youngest of the babbies’ style this year was Santiago, who was born on Superbowl Sunday.

Every year, the Valentine’s Day photo shoot is held around Valentine’s Day and is considered a tradition in the hospital’s NICU.

