Seattle Children’s announces one of the largest donations from an individual donor ever

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital announced Thursday it has received one of the largest donations from an individual donor in its 117-year history.

The $50 million donation from the William Lawrence & Blanche Hughes Foundation will support leukemia research, along with treatment and clinical trials.

The William Lawrence & Blanche Hughes Foundation has also donated $50 million to advance pediatric immunotherapy cancer research and to fund additional clinical trials.

For their contributions, Seattle Children’s Hospital will name the Seattle Children’s Research Institute at 1920 Terry Avenue in honor of B. Wayne Hughes.

“We are honored to support the lifesaving research and development of treatments for childhood leukemia being developed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute,” said Tamara Gustavson, director of the William Lawrence & Blanche Hughes Foundation. “My father, Wayne Hughes, always wanted to not only cure childhood leukemia, but to help create a future free of pediatric cancers so that fewer families suffer the traumatic loss of a child. He would be proud to see how his early investments in this important research, continued through our family’s ongoing support, is giving children with cancer a fighting chance to live long and meaningful lives.”

For more information about giving to Seattle Children’s, visit seattlechildrens.org/giving.









©2024 Cox Media Group