Seattle-bound plane forced to turn around after passenger’s cell phone and power bank overheat

A Seattle-bound plane had to turn around and land after a passenger’s phone and power bank overheated during the flight.

Flight 2117, an Embraer 175 jet operated by Horizon Air, was heading from Wichita to Seattle when the incident occurred.

According to Alaska Airlines, the plane returned to Wichita shortly after departure on Sunday afternoon after a passenger experienced an overheating issue with her cell phone and its power bank device.

While preparing for landing, flight attendants placed the phone and power bank into a containment bag.

Airlines representatives confirmed that the woman received medical attention after the aircraft returned to the gate, and that the other passengers on the plane arrived in Seattle on a later flight.

“We appreciated their patience,” added Alaska Airlines.

