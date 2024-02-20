Seattle-based Stanley faces lawsuit amid cup craze

The Stanley cup craze continues as the company announced via social media the launch of its latest Quencher line, “Chroma Quenchers and Classic Bottles.”

Since 2020, Pacific Market International, the owners of the Stanley brand, have sold approximately 10 million of their Quenchers. The company also generated about $70 million annually before its 2020 boom. The latest reports on the company’s revenue for 2023 suggest they ended the year with $750 million.

However, as the company continues to drop new merchandise, cup colors, and reveal high-profile collaborations, a new class action lawsuit claims that the company did not disclose the use or presence of lead in its products.

KIRO 7 obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed on February 12, 2024, by Seattle Law Firm Tousley Brain Stephens PLLC. Several class action complaints were listed in the lawsuit and included the following:

1) Breach of contract.

2) Breach of express warranties.

3) Breach of implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for particular purpose.

4) Violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

5) Violation of Washington Consumer Protection Act.

6) Common county (alternative claim).

The lawsuit writes in part:

“In March of 2023, Plaintiff purchased a Stanley tumbler at retail from Target for approximately $35.00. The product is now essentially worthless to Plaintiff because the product contains lead, a highly toxic metal, which Plaintiff confirmed via the use of a home test. Plaintiff can no longer trust using this product safely for fear lead exposure to her and her family.

A material factor in Plaintiff deciding to purchase this Stanley tumbler at the price of $35.00 was for the essential purpose and core functionality of such products, which is to safely store liquid products without being exposed to toxic substances. Defendants, as the manufacturers and distributors of the Stanley tumbler purchased by Plaintiff, did not disclose that the tumbler contained the toxic metal lead, nor did Plaintiff reasonably expect that a toxic metal would be used in the manufacture of the tumbler. Plaintiff would not have purchased the Stanley tumbler had she been aware of this fact.”

But, on Stanley’s website, under “FAQ,” the company is transparent about its use of lead and even describes how its products are still deemed safe.

You can read their response here.

