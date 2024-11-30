Seattle Art Museum security staff go on strike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Art Museum (SAM) security staff are officially on strike. About two dozen workers marched outside the museum Friday, chanting and waving signs.

According to a release from the worker-led union, the Visitor Service Officers are demanding a ‘living wage, a pay system that rewards experience, and health insurance for all.’ The union also wants changes made to the retirement plans being offered.

“As of right now, folks can work at the museum for 20 years and they still make the same amount of money as somebody who starts on the first day,” Josh Davis, a union member, told KIRO 7.

The union says it’s been at the bargaining table for 27 months and the museum has only offered proposals on one of the four demands. After little progress, union members voted in October to authorize a strike if a deal wasn’t reached by Nov. 29.

The result? An overwhelming 96% voted ‘yes.’ In response to the strike, the union says the museum is working with a third-party security contractor to provide temporary service.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the museum for comment and is waiting to hear back.

©2024 Cox Media Group