Seattle archdiocese to consolidate Catholic parishes as crowds dwindle at mass

SEATTLE — The Archdiocese of Seattle announced plans over the weekend to consolidate and combine 136 Catholic parishes across Western Washington.

Those 136 parishes will be formed into 60 “parish families,” according to a letter from Archbishop Paul Etienne.

Each parish family will decide on how to use its buildings, weighing whether they’ll be holding masses at different locations, repurposing buildings, or closing some down completely.

The archdiocese spent more than a year researching different demographics and parishes leading up to its decision. It also pointed to shortages of priests, a decline in mass attendance, and an uncertain financial outlook.

These changes will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

