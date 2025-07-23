SPD: Man killed, woman seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Interbay

SEATTLE — A motorcyclist was killed and a pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood late Tuesday night.

According to Seattle PD, officers responded to the collision near 15th Avenue West and West Newton Street just after 11 p.m.

Police found the motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, critically injured in the roadway. Despite lifesaving efforts from the Seattle Fire Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman had also sustained serious injuries after being struck by the motorcycle and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

SPD says witnesses reported the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 15th Avenue West at a “high rate of speed” just before the collision. Police say the motorcyclist then struck the woman as she crossed the street westbound after exiting a transit bus.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

