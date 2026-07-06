Seattle Aquarium’s sea otters cheer on U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you think it’s just the humans on the Waterfront getting involved with all of the various World Cup festivities, you might want to think again.

The Seattle Aquarium shared today a post highlighting how some of their own furry residents are prepping for tonight’s match between Team USA and Belgium.

Sea otters Mishka, Sekiu, and Ruby are seen getting ready for the big game with some of their favorite ice treats -- molded to be U.S. soccer-themed, of course.

“The girls are ready for some Monday Night Fútbol,” the post states. “Are you?”

Team USA faces Belgium tonight, July 6, at 5 p.m., at Seattle Stadium.

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