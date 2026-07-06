SEATTLE — At least six people were injured in three separate shootings in South Seattle overnight, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported that they were investigating a shooting along South Lander Street in Seattle’s South Downtown (SODO) neighborhood.

One man was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital. Police did not have a description of the suspect at the time of reporting, but said that more information would be released when available.

KIRO 7 sent a crew to the scene last night and found that the shooting either occurred on or near a King County Metro bus. The shooting also happened just blocks from Seattle Stadium, otherwise known as Lumen Field, where Seattle’s final FIFA World Cup match was set to happen less than 24 hours later.

At least 6 injured after 3 South Seattle shootings in one night South Lander Street shooting scene (7/6/2026)

Later that same night, at around 1:20 a.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting along Swift Avenue South in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood. Arriving officers reportedly found four injured victims and do not have any suspects in custody.

Hours later, SPD began investigating a shooting along South Walker Street in Seattle’s Atlantic neighborhood. One victim was reportedly found at the scene. Police did not have a description of the suspect.

KIRO 7 has a crew visiting all three scenes this morning. Watch KIRO 7 News live this morning online and on air to learn more, or revisit this article as it is updated throughout the day with new information.

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