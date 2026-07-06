The Night Before: USA fans rally together in Seattle ahead of Belgium match

SEATTLE — Just hours before the USA Belgium World Cup match in Seattle on Monday, former US Men’s National Team member Joe Max Moore met, greeted, and served up drinks to fans at a “Night Before” party at Victory Hall.

Max Moore has reason to appreciate fans, whose cheers can be a game changer for players on the pitch.

“Oh yeah, yeah, you can feel it. As a player, you can hear it, you can feel it,” he tells KIRO 7.

U.S. Soccer’s Chloe Spradlin says Seattle is quickly gaining a reputation for bringing the enthusiasm.

“I was lucky enough to be here a couple weeks ago for when we [Team USA] played Australia. One of the best environments I’ve ever been in. And I think we’re going to see it again, and then some, for tomorrow’s match,” said Spradlin.

It’s a feeling that extends out of the stadium and into seemingly every corner of the city.

“It’s nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve lived here for 35 years. Never seen anything like it,” said UK native Nick Hunt.

“Everybody’s so happy to be here, and it’s just a very positive, welcoming atmosphere,” added Amanda Provost, who is visiting from Philadelphia for the game.

Visitors aren’t the only ones welcoming the positive vibe and reputational boost Seattle is gaining from the World Cup. Some locals say it’s a feeling they’ve missed.

“Seattle, it’s almost like a revival for us, and I hope that continues, because it is a beautiful city and I think this experience has put us back on the world stage in a much more positive light than in the past few years,” said Nicole.

“It’s kind of sad that it’s sports-related, but there’s a level of just like humanity I’m not going to shy away from. I do think it’s really positive,” said Matt Paul.

Max Moore hopes visiting teams and their fans – from across the globe- will take that positive view home, too. Moore mentioned stories of Scottish fans trying to drink the city of Boston dry, memes of the Norwegian team pretending to row up an escalator, and Germans falling in love with ranch dressing.

“I think people who’ve gotten here kind of realize it’s a pretty neat place and not all Americans are rude and some of the things they’ve somehow heard in the press and the news there,” he added.

If you’re hoping to join in for Seattle’s last World Cup hoorah, click here for your guide to all the celebrations.

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