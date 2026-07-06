Seattle Center crews rush to clean up waterfront trash ahead of World Cup match

SEATTLE — A heapload of trash forced Seattle Center cleanup crews to work fast on Monday morning ahead of thousands of fans’ imminent arrival at the waterfront for watch parties and Seattle’s final World Cup match.

Last night, hundreds of fans gathered at watch parties around Seattle to watch England and Mexico face off in their Round of 16 matchup. According to Jayme Stocker with the Seattle Center, some areas of Waterfront Park required significant cleanup after the match.

“Seattle has proudly welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world throughout the FIFA World Cup, and the energy, excitement, and sense of community have been incredible for our city. Unfortunately, following yesterday’s match, some areas of Waterfront Park required significant cleanup. Our maintenance and public safety teams have been working since early this morning to restore the park, making it clean, safe, and ready to welcome fans again for today’s match,” wrote Stocker in a statement to KIRO 7.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the dedication of these crews, who work behind the scenes to care for one of Seattle’s most iconic public spaces. Waterfront Park belongs to everyone, and we ask all visitors to help us keep it beautiful by treating it with the same respect they would their own neighborhood parks. We’re excited to continue welcoming the world back to Seattle and look forward to another great day of celebration.”

Along with Monday night’s match between Team USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium, Seattle is hosting watch parties across the city. Find the ultimate guide for everything you need to know about where to go and what to do here.

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