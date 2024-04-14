Seattle Aquarium warns of ticket scams

SEATTLE — Officials at the Seattle Aquarium are warning patrons about a discounted ticket scam.

According to its website, Aquarium officials said that scammers are promoting four tickets for $9.95 to celebrate the facility’s anniversary.

“This sale is NOT legitimate,” aquarium officials wrote.

Officials said that tickets to the aquarium are only available at the gate or through its website. Patrons are urged to plan visits through the SeattleAquarium.org website to ensure tickets are legitimate.

The scam has been part of a nationwide effort by thieves who have targeted Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited sites. Scammers have been advertising fake tickets at deep discounts.

Consumers with questions can message the aquarium through its website, by calling 206-386-4300, or by email at contactus@seattleaquarium.org.