Seattle agencies create first-ever ‘Black Black Friday’ card to support Black businesses

Seattle agencies have partnered together to create the first-ever ‘Black Black Friday’ card to “celebrate and support Black-owned businesses in the Puget Sound region” on November 24.

Seattle advertising agency DNA and Intentionalist partnered together to create the card.

The card “gives shoppers 20% off at hundreds of participating Black businesses like Foot Print Wine, Queencare, Creamy Cone Café, Jacob Willard Home, and so many more across industries,” according to a news release.

The news release said the discount is covered by BECU. The participating businesses will get the full value of each purchase made with the cards.

“The goal is to generate a minimum of $250,000 in revenue for local Black-owned businesses during the holiday season,” said the news release.

Shoppers can buy a ‘Black Black Friday’ card at blackblackfriday.com.

