Seattle adjusts street parking rates for fall, new prices start October 15

Seattle’s street parking rates will change on October 15 as part of the city’s regular seasonal adjustments, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

These rate changes are based on recent data that compares parking occupancy with targets to ensure that one to two parking spaces are typically available on each block.

Under the new structure, more than half of citywide parking rates will remain the same.

About a quarter of rates will increase by $0.50 per hour, while other areas will see rates decrease by $0.50 per hour, depending on demand and availability.

Rates will be in effect until the next expected adjustment in spring 2025, except in the Ballard Locks area, where rates are adjusted twice annually.

Currently, parking near the Ballard Locks is set at $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free in the evenings.

SDOT uses occupancy data from each paid parking area to determine rates, as required by the Seattle Municipal Code.

These adjustments help visitors find parking near local businesses and popular destinations.

Detailed information on the new rates will be available on SDOT’s paid parking rates webpage starting October 15.

