Search underway for missing Missouri woman last seen in Port Angeles

A woman from Missouri has been missing in Washington since Nov. 27. Federal officials are seeking the public’s help in tracking her down.

St. Louis resident “Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26, was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17. She was reported missing 10 days later.

Boulia’s vehicle was found on Nov. 30 at the Sol Duc Trailhead inside Olympic National Park, approximately one hour from Port Angeles.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), teams involving dogs, drones, and foot patrols are actively searching for Boulia. Boulia is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with dark, curly hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information about Boulia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the tip line at (888) 653-0009.

