Search underway for driver who crashed into bus at Seattle’s Westlake Center

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a bus driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital after they got into a crash with another car.

It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. near 5th Avenue and Pine Street in Westlake Center.

The bus came to rest near the Sephora.

The department says the driver of the Camaro left their car and took off. Police haven’t been able to identify them yet.

The bus driver and passenger both had minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into what caused the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group