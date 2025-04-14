Search continues for kayaker who went over Willamette Falls in Oregon

OREGON CITY, Or. — Rescue crews are still searching for a kayaker who was last seen in distress on Saturday before going over Willamette Falls in Oregon City, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the missing man’s blue hard-shell kayak at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Searchers have been using drones, helicopters, and other marine resources to try to locate the man.

Multiple 911 callers said they saw a man go over the Willamette Falls and not resurface on Saturday night at around 10:50 p.m.

For anyone with information about the case, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact their tip line at 503-723-4949.

©2025 Cox Media Group