Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Longview murder

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A man accused of killing a woman in Longview, Washington is still wanted by police and may be in California now.

Longview Police say 51-year-old Alexander Lee Rogers was suspected of killing 64-year-old Dawn Peters, and he allegedly tried to kill 73-year-old Andrew Peters on Aug. 5.

Rogers ran off after the alleged murders, and police believed he was in Clark or Cowlitz Counties.

His relationship to the victims is unknown.

On Aug. 11, his car was found in Calabasas, California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that Rogers may be in the area.

Whether he is in Washington or California, both police agencies say he may be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach. Call 911.

Rogers is 6′2″ with short buzzed hair and weighs around 190 pounds.

Any information should be submitted to the LPD at (360) 442-5800 or texted to (360) 431-6397.

