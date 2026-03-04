SeaPort Airlines to launch new daily flights from Seattle to Spokane

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Soon, travelers will have more options to get from Seattle to Spokane.

SeaPort Airlines is expanding with the launch of eight daily flights between Boeing Field in Seattle and Felts Field in Spokane on March 9, SeaPort Airlines announced in a news release Tuesday.

“The Sea-Tac mega airport has outgrown short-hop travel in the Pacific Northwest. The solution is 100 years old, and it’s under our noses. It’s Boeing Field,” SeaPort Airlines CEO Kent Craford stated in the news release.

New Spokane routes build on existing Portland service

SeaPort Airlines’ new Spokane routes will build on the existing schedule of up to 16 shuttle flights per day between Boeing Field and Portland International Airport. The airline will offer two morning and two evening round-trip flights per day between Seattle and Spokane.

“We’re bringing back fast, hassle-free travel,” Craford stated. “Our customers enjoy free parking and short, easy trips to downtown Seattle and Spokane. They also get to skip the unpredictable, endless TSA lines and frantic security screening. Just check in 20 minutes before your flight. You can predictably get from downtown to downtown in two hours or less. It beats Zoom by about 279 miles.”

Ticket prices for the new flights will be similar to the cost of tickets purchased from Alaska Airlines, SeaPort Airlines noted. Flights start at $299 one way, and SeaPort Airlines is offering a 32% discount on fares through April using promo code SFF32 in honor of the 1932 Felts Field terminal building.

Reservations can be made on SeaPort Airlines’ website.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group