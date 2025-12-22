Seal finds its way onto Highway 101 in Oregon

OREGON — Deputies in Oregon dealt with a “suspect” that they don’t typically encounter.

On Dec. 20, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found a seal that had wandered its way up to Highway 101 and was shuffling along on the shoulder of the roadway.

Out of concern for the safety of the animal and the individuals on the highway, deputies swiftly took action and utilized a rope as a lead to prevent the seal from entering the highway.

“With the assistance of community members, a staff member from the Oregon Coast Aquarium was promptly notified and responded to the scene to secure our flippered friend,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

