Seahawks Saturday: Fans, coach, and analysts look ahead to playoff game

SEATTLE — You hear that? Seahawks’ playoff buzz is building!

It’s also Mike Macdonald’s playoff debut, though you wouldn’t know it.

The Seahawks’ head coach turns 39-years-old this summer. One of the NFL’s brightest young minds, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

And, even though this is his first trip to the postseason, his even-keel approach has led the team to this point, three wins shy of another Super Bowl.

While the team was enjoying the sunshine at practice on Wednesdday afternoon scouting for San Francisco, the outlook remains the same for the head coach.

Macdonald is stressing the importance of treating this week no differently by focusing on the game itself, not its significance.

“That’s what I expect our team to be thinking about…is what can we accomplish right now, within our power,” says the bench boss.

“You start making it bigger, including all the other stuff out there…that takes you away from how you want to play and how we want to operate.”

That consistency has shown up all season. Players, analysts, and even the rest of the league has taken notice.

He’s one of the top finalists for the “NFL Coach of the Year” Award.

But, Macdonald is equally excited to see and hear the atmosphere at Lumen Field on Saturday evening. Noting that playoff football in front of the 12’s was one of their goals.

That said, Cooper Kupp was actually a member of the LA Rams the last time the Seahawks hosted a playoff game.

It was January 2021, or the “COVID” season-- A forgettable 30-20 loss when fans weren’t even allowed inside the stadium.

But, with supporters back in the stands Saturday, the wideout is expecting the crowd noise to be such a huge factor against the 49ers. Especially in the huddle, as the opposing offense is trying to call plays. And, on 3rd Down.

“As soon as their communication starts, the volume is up,” Kupp prompts. “And, it doesn’t stop. It doesn’t stop until our offense comes back out of the field.”

“I’m really excited to see our fans bring that to life,” he continues, “Because I know they’ve brought it all year. Excited to see what a playoff atmosphere could be like.”

Meanwhile, Seahawks’ radio play-by-play announcer Steve Raible notes there was nothing special or memorable about that Rams’ playoff game. It was a sterile, forgettable environment.

He’s excited that won’t be the case on Saturday at Lumen. Or, for any of the surrounding neighborhoods, bars, or businesses.

But, the ultimate question leading up to kickoff: how much rest is too much this time of year? For some teams, a playoff bye can stall momentum.

But, for the Seahawks, they’re aiming to keep things steady. Poised for the moment.

Raible says that rest comes in handy down the stretch. It’s the benefit of regular-season success, resulting in homefield advantage, the top-seed, and extra recovery. Time off has sharpened the players even more.

“It was a few days off, they didn’t take a whole week off,” says the announcer. “They practiced last week for the most part. But, now that focus has just been honed. And, I wouldn’t want to get in their way. Especially, the defensive players.”

The ‘Hawks are also getting healthy, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Riq Woolen, Demarcus Lawrence, and Tyrice Knight are all working through nagging injuries.

But, Seattle holds a major advantage over San Francisco, who lost star tight end George Kittle to an Achilles’ injury last week. That, amongst a laundry list of setbacks they’re dealing with.

Even tougher considering they’re going up against Seattle’s stellar defense, dubbed “The Dark Side.” It’s not a play on Star Wars, but rather, a mindset.

They’re trying to turn the lights out on the opposing offense. And, it’s worked all year. Reminiscent of the last time a Super Bowl caliber defense called Seattle “home”.

There have been hiccups. The Dark Side” has been firing on all cylinders for quite some time. That includes a Week 13 shutout against Minnesota.

And, more importantly, the last time they suited up, holding San Fran to a season-worst 3 points to take the NFC West.

“There’s been times this year where we’ve shut offenses completely off. Like, no touchdowns. No points at all sometimes,” Leonard Williams exclaims. “And, I think that’s what it feels like when the Dark Side is playing against you.”

It has Raible thinking back to the “Legion of Boom,” a defense that was anchored by their secondary. However, the voice of the ‘Hawks says the current crop is built from the front, led by Williams and Jarran Reed in the trenches.

But, the real key: both defenses play like madmen, with their hair on fire.

They say defense wins championships. But, it’ll be interesting to see what Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njiba, and that Seattle offense have in store, less than two weeks removed from taking the NFC West.

