Seahawks reveal new ‘Rivalries’ uniform

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are introducing a new uniform to their lineup.

The Rivalries design features wolf grey jerseys and pants with iridescent green numbers that reflect differently based on how light hits them.

The helmet is also iridescent green with a metallic chrome finish.

There’s also a unique nod to the fanbase: a 12 pattern in the jersey numbers that will reflect in the light and soundwave details on the shoulders and down the pant legs to represent the ‘loudest fans in the NFL’ according to a new release from the team.

Honoring the loudest fans in the game.



The innovative design introduces an Iridescent Green helmet and uniform accents, with soundwaves and 12 logos to reflect the noise that reverberates throughout the stadium on gamedays.



Explore the design » https://t.co/k6kMsAUl2o pic.twitter.com/kPLK3hbDGR — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 28, 2025

The Seahawks and the rest of the NFC West, as well as the four AFC East teams, will be the first eight teams participating in the NFL’s new Rivalries program. Each year, two divisions will roll out their uniforms.

The Seahawks will wear their Rivalries uniform in week 16 on Dec. 18 for Thursday Night Football vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The new uniform will be worn once each season, at a home game against a division rival. This means only the Hawks will be wearing theirs when the teams take the field.

The uniform was created in collaboration with the Club, Nike, and the NFL to be unique to the team and community.

Do you want one? You’ll be able to purchase a jersey and other Rivalries merchandise starting Sept. 16 in-store at The Pro Shop locations at Lumen Field and The Landing in Renton, as well as online by clicking here.

©2025 Cox Media Group