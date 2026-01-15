Seahawks playoff tickets range from $500 to nearly $20K

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Playoff tickets for the NFC Divisional Round featuring the Seattle Seahawks v. the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night are fetching some high prices, with certain tickets listed at nearly $20,000.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at a wide range of prices depending on their proximity to the action.

The search for a quality, low-priced ticket ends here, as a comprehensive guide to Seahawks playoff tickets is provided below.

Where is the best place to purchase a Seahawks ticket?

Recently, after-market ticket sellers have been under scrutiny for selling their playoff tickets to visiting fan bases. Many season ticket holders received emails from the organization that indicated their season tickets could be “impacted” for the 2026-27 season.

As always, tickets to the game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps utilize “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, supply, and other various factors.

Purchasing tickets on GameTime

The lowest single-ticket price on GameTime can be purchased for as low as $518, seated in the 300-level of the stadium in the corner.

Similar to a single ticket, those looking to purchase a set of four tickets can secure a group of seats in the 300-level for as low as $518 per ticket.

The most expensive seat in Lumen Field on Saturday night can be found in Row A, right next to the north endzone, with a single ticket costing more than $15,300.

Best seats on SeatGeek

The most affordable ticket on SeatGeek is listed for $530 in the 300-level corner of the north end zone. SeatGeek deemed this offer as an “amazing” value with a 9/10 rating.

Additionally, a set of four tickets in a similar area of the 300-level can be purchased for $530 per seat. The next best price for four tickets is nearly $700.

The most expensive seat on SeatGeek to see the Seahawks on Saturday is in the first row, directly behind the south end zone, with a single ticket fetching nearly $20,000.

Playoff tickets provided by StubHub

StubHub is seemingly the worst ticket seller of the three, with the cheapest single ticket offered priced at $541, seated in the 300-level of the north end zone. StubHub labeled this seat as a 7.9/10, “Great” deal.

A group of four tickets to the game on StubHub is listed for $542 in the 300-level of the south end zone. The next best price for a group of four tickets is $1,565.

The most expensive ticket available on StubHub is in the front row, right next to the north end zone, priced at nearly $6,000.

Weighing out the options

As for grabbing a seat to watch Saturday night’s game alone, GameTime provides the lowest price of the three, just above $500.

For a group of four, GameTime remains the best option among the three ticketing applications for fans looking to save on bulk purchases.

Fans who wish to splurge on a night out at Lumen Field can find the cheapest, high-quality seat in the park on StubHub.

All ticket prices are subject to change. Price information is up to date as of 9 a.m. Jan. 15

