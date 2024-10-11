Seahawks lose 36-24 to division rival San Francisco 49ers

SEATTLE — Heartbreak for the Seahawks as they go down to division rival San Francisco 49ers, 36-24 on primetime.

And to make matters worse – the Seahawks have lost three straight games in less than two weeks. A place Head Coach Mike Macdonald and this team don’t want to be in.

Macdonald said that throughout the week, the film was there from their previous loss to get this team right. Sadly – that wasn’t the case.

San Francisco was in control from the start, with a strong lead and offense.

Despite a 97-yard kickoff return from Laviska Shenault Jr keeping the Seahawks alive, the 49ers pulled ahead and took the win.

The 49ers and the Seahawks are now tied for the division lead.

The Seahawks will have to wait ten days for their next game as they travel thousands of miles away to Atlanta to take on Kirko Chainz and the Falcons.





