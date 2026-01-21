Seahawks’ George Holani designated to return to practice

SEATTLE — Seahawks running back George Holani has been designated for return to practice this week ahead of the NFC championship game.

Will Holani show enough promise during practice to be ready for Sunday’s game against the LA Rams?

“George is an option. We’ll see how it goes this week,” Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald said during Monday’s news conference.

Holani injured his hamstring during the team’s win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 and was placed on injured reserve.

Before that injury, he rushed 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also had two catches for 15 yards.

During the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he returned kickoffs, gaining 387 yards on 16 returns and three tackles, as well as a touchdown recovery of a kickoff in the end zone.

The NFC championship is Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. If the Seahawks win, they’ll advance to the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the winner of the AFC championship: either the Denver Broncos or the New England Patriots. That game is set for noon on Sunday.

©2026 Cox Media Group