Seahawks fans rejoice as new head coach brings ‘a lot of fire’ to young team

SEATTLE — It’s no secret that new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has some big shoes to fill, so how do the 12′s feel about the new hire?

Seahawks fans across the city are optimistic Macdonald is the right fit.

“I love Pete and his energy, his fire,” said “Seattle’s biggest sports fan” and creator of the SEA-Fence, Big Lo. “(It’s) definitely going to be a missed factor, but this brings a whole new realm to the Seahawks: youth, fire, excitement. I think the city’s back alive again with the hopes and expectations. Let’s see what (Macdonald) has.”

“I heard his last name, and I was like, ‘Hey man, it’s even better!” fan Noah Macdonald (no relation to Mike Macdonald) said. “We all love Pete. Pete did a lot of great for Seattle, but I think Mike Macdonald is young, he’s the future, and the future is now.”

A popular topic of conversation has been the age difference.

Macdonald, who is 36 years old, is now the NFL’s youngest head coach.

Pete Carroll, who is 72 years old, was the NFL’s oldest head coach.

“I think it’s kind of cool; it’s going to be cool when we win the Super Bowl,” Big Lo said. “We’ve got a great group of young guys. Uchenna Nwosu back on the field healthy, Tariq Woolen, [Devon] Witherspoon! There’s so much youth in this team and with a young coach, he’s going to bond with them well. I just think it’s going to bring a lot of fire to this team.”

“Sometimes, it’s not wrong with new blood -- you’ve got to rebuild,” born-and-raised Seahawks fan Mickey told us.

And don’t let Macdonald’s age fool you, like his defenses have done to football’s best offenses.

Macdonald has also found success at every stop in his young coaching career.

Even in a Ravens loss, his defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scoreless in the second-half of the AFC Championship Game.

The Macdonald-led Ravens defense also held the Seahawks to 3 points earlier this season, while also holding the 49ers to 19 points in Baltimore’s win over San Francisco.

“He knows how to play [Kyle] Shanahan’s offense,” Noah Macdonald said. “He knows how to dominate against the 49ers. He is the key for us winning the division and for us winning the NFC.”

